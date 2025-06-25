KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended on a positive note today with the key index rising 0.36 per cent amid renewed optimism across the board, tracking advancers in key regional markets following encouraging developments in the Middle East, an analyst said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.50 points to 1,519.79 from Tuesday’s close of 1,514.29.

The FBM KLCI opened 4.38 points firmer at 1,518.67, climbed to an intraday high of 1,524.71 during the mid-morning session, but pared its gains to hit a low of 1,515.86 in the late afternoon session.

The broader market was positive with 577 gainers outnumbering 389 decliners, while 480 counters were unchanged, 997 untraded and 25 suspended.

Turnover improved to 3.15 billion units worth RM2.27 billion from 2.53 billion units worth RM2.04 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said key regional markets ended higher after Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, boosting investor sentiment and risk appetite.

“Domestically, we view the Israel-Iran ceasefire as positive for market sentiment, as eased geopolitical tensions contribute to a more stable global environment.

“We remain hopeful that peace negotiations will progress, and expect the FBM KLCI to trend between 1,520 and 1,530 towards the weekend,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan highlighted that the increase in trading volume signals a return of broader market participation.

“This level of activity, combined with sectoral breadth, suggests improving investor engagement following weeks of cautious trading.

“While we maintain a cautiously constructive outlook, volatility is expected to remain a defining feature of the market in the coming months,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased one sen to RM9.79 and RM4.30 respectively, Tenaga Nasional fell two sen to RM14.24, while CIMB was unchanged at RM6.77, and IHH Healthcare increased 11 sen to RM6.70.

Among the most active stocks, Reservoir Link trimmed 8.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Tanco shed one sen to 93 sen, while MYEG put on 1.5 sen to 93.5 sen, NationGate garnered eight sen to RM1.62, and NexG was flat at 35.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 58.53 points to 11,346.56, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 56.08 points to 11,128.40, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 77.63 points to 11,301.78.

The FBM 70 Index garnered 151.12 points to 16,230.10 and the FBM ACE Index rose 41.26 points to 4,458.97.

By sector, the Financial Services Index slipped 15.47 points to 17,663.00, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.24 points to 150.21, the Plantation Index perked up 1.16 points to 7,230.19, and the Energy Index ticked up 0.22 of-a-point to 728.11.

The Main Market volume was slightly higher at 1.34 billion units worth RM1.96 billion against 1.33 billion units valued at RM1.83 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover surged to 1.48 billion units worth RM193.88 million from 962.11 million units worth RM125.76 million previously.

The ACE Market volume swelled to 332.13 million units valued at RM111.47 million versus 241.75 million units valued at RM88.63 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 215.78 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (238.68 million), construction (89.11 million), technology (178.84 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (66.04 million), property (137.47 million), plantation (19.05 million), REITs (31.49 million), closed end fund (4,000), energy (162.17 million), healthcare (78.26 million), telecommunications and media (53.71 million), transportation and logistics (196.23 million), utilities (49.48 million), and business trusts (13,700). — Bernama