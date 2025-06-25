KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended today’s morning session firmer amid improved sentiment and risk appetite following the development of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.38 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 1,520.67 from Tuesday’s close of 1,514.29.

The FBM KLCI, which opened 4.38 points firmer at 1,518.67, moved between 1,518.01 and 1,524.71 during the session.

The broader market was positive with 493 gainers outnumbering 308 decliners, while 431 counters were unchanged, 1,211 untraded and 25 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.81 billion units worth RM1.06 billion.

ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said risk appetite remained resilient as Asian equities trended higher following the ceasefire announcement, despite reports of violations by both sides earlier.

“Market players will closely monitor Middle East developments for any signs of renewed geopolitical volatility,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM9.83, Public Bank was flat at RM4.31, Tenaga Nasional rose two sen to RM14.28, CIMB added three sen to RM6.80, and IHH Healthcare increased 12 sen to RM6.71.

Among the most active stocks, NexG was flat at 35.5 sen, Reservoir Link decreased 5.5 sen to 25.5 sen, MYEG put on one sen to 93 sen, Tanco was unchanged at 94 sen, and Green Ocean trimmed 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index garnered 64.78 points to 11,352.81, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 63.37 points to 11,135.69, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 70.20 points to 11,294.35.

The FBM 70 Index bagged 165.45 points to 16,244.43 and the FBM ACE Index put on 47.75 points to 4,465.46.

By sector, the Financial Services Index appreciated 43.03 points to 17,721.50, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.06 points to 150.03, the Plantation Index slipped 9.95 points to 7,219.08, and the Energy Index ticked up 1.36 points to 729.25. — Bernama