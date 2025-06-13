KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower on Friday, weighed down by heavy selling in technology, healthcare, and logistics stocks, as risk-off sentiment intensified following escalating geopolitical tensions and Washington’s plan to impose unilateral tariffs within the next two weeks.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 8.51 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 1,518.11 from Thursday’s close of 1,526.62.

The benchmark index opened 4.15 points weaker at 1,522.47 and fluctuated between 1,515.10 and 1,522.70 during the session.

Market breadth was bearish with losers thumping gainers 764 to 250, while 463 counters were unchanged, 944 untraded and 17 suspended.

Turnover improved to 2.88 billion units worth RM2.06 billion compared with yesterday’s 2.73 billion units worth RM2.07 billion.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the FBM KLCI closed lower today as geopolitical tensions resurfaced, sending shockwaves through regional markets and sharply dampening investor sentiment.

“Today’s trading session bears a striking resemblance to market behaviour in 2022, the first day of the Russia-Ukraine war—though this time, the escalation involves two major oil-exporting nations, following Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities,” he told Bernama.

Among regional peers, Malaysia continues to show relative resilience, similar to its performance during the Ukraine crisis, supported by its position as a net commodity exporter.

“At the time, surging crude palm oil and oil and gas prices supported a rotation into defensives such as utilities and plantations. A similar sectoral shift could re-emerge should the current volatility persist,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said heightened risk-off sentiment was triggered by Israel’s strikes on Iran and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“Additionally, trade tensions resurfaced after US President Donald Trump cautioned that auto tariffs could be raised soon—just a day after claiming the US-China deal was completed,” he said.

“On the domestic front, we prefer to stay prudent in light of the sudden shift in the macroeconomic environment and acknowledge that investor sentiment may remain volatile,” Thong added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB both shaved seven sen to RM9.70 and RM6.82, respectively, Public Bank shed four sen to RM4.25, Tenaga Nasional gained four sen to RM14.30, CelcomDigi advanced one sen to RM3.80, and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.90.

As for the most active stocks, MYEG lost one sen to 95.5 sen, Tanco and Velesto perked half-a-sen each to 96.0 sen and 18.5 sen, respectively, Bumi Armada climbed one sen to 49 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum surged 11 sen to RM1.66, Kanger was flat at 3.5 sen, while Sinaran Advance erased half-a-sen to three sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index tumbled 74.74 points to 11,370.18, the FBMT 100 Index declined 70.22 points to 11,144.04, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shrank 67.97 points to 11,329.53.

The FBM 70 Index slid 133.95 points to 16,368.71 and the FBM ACE Index slipped 37.50 points to 4,487.19.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index climbed 14.63 points to 740.76, the Plantation Index garnered 27.18 points to 7,220.92, while the Financial Services Index dropped 141.02 points to 17,648.25, and the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.84 of-a-point to 151.35.

The Main Market volume rose to 1.37 billion units valued at RM1.81 billion from 1.21 billion units valued at RM1.82 billion registered at Thursday’s close.

Warrants turnover declined to 1.16 billion units worth RM151.36 million from 1.31 billion units worth RM160 million previously.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 359.88 million units valued at RM97.50 million from 211.79 million units valued at RM81.62 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 284.9 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (181.32 million), construction (94.51 million), technology (176.99 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (63.39 million), property (141.52 million), plantation (12.54 million), REITs (26.04 million), closed-end funds (10,000), energy (193.38 million), healthcare (76.04 million), telecommunications and media (39.15 million), transportation and logistics (22.28 million), utilities (56.73 million), and business trusts (340,100). — Bernama