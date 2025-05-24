KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Malaysia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are expected to start on May 27, 2025.

A GCC diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FTA is still in the pipeline with negotiations to begin on the sidelines of the Asean-GCC Summit here next week.

“The free trade deal between Malaysia and GCC remains under discussion,” the diplomat said.

The oil-rich GCC is comprised of six countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

As the Asean Chair for 2025, Malaysia will host the 46th Asean Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

In conjunction with the summit, two key high-level meetings — the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the Asean-GCC-China Summit — will also take place, providing an important platform to deepen regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama