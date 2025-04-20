SHANGHAI, April 20 — Sales of Malaysian durians in China are skyrocketing this year, marking a significant boost for the country’s durian growers.

The growth is driven by a rising demand for fresh, naturally ripened durians, especially following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Malaysia last week, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported today, citing industry insiders.

“Fresh durians, which are transported to China by air within 48 hours of pickup, are well-received by affluent Chinese consumers,” Guo Min, deputy marketing director at Joy Wing Mau, a fresh fruit distributor in China, was quoted as saying.

“Our Malaysian suppliers are able to increase exports of the fruit by 30 percent this year, which has largely boosted our confidence in propelling sales here.”

Vivian Wang, marketing director at Dole Asia Holdings, similarly expressed optimism, telling the Hong Kong newspaper that fresh durians were one of the fastest-growing imported fruits in China.

“It creates big opportunities for growers in Malaysia,” she was quoted as saying.

Thailand remains the dominant player in China’s durian market, but sales of the thorny fruit from Malaysia are seeing a tenfold growth compared to last year, driven by a consistent supply of the fruit and improvements in logistics, the SCMP reported, citing food processors and traders.

This is because Malaysian durians are typically allowed to ripen naturally on the tree, which sets them apart from the Thai and Vietnamese varieties and enhances their appeal among Chinese consumers.

The surge in durian exports comes on the heels of Malaysia’s fresh durian shipments to China, which amounted to RM24.8 million (US$5.6 million) in sales from August to December 2024, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Malaysian durians flown to China are seeing a bigger surge than ever among affluent consumers. — Bernama file pic

Last year, Thailand held a commanding 57 per cent share of China’s US$6.99 billion durian market, while Vietnam accounted for 38 per cent.

Malaysia and the Philippines combined contributed US$38.2 million in sales, according to the SCMP.

Industry experts are optimistic about the future of the Chinese fruit market, particularly for high-quality imports.

“We do see a stable growth in China’s food and fruit market. High-quality imported fruits that are good for people’s health are still in high demand, giving us opportunities to pursue further growth,”Jiang Jianli, logistics division director of Goodfarmer Fresh Fruit Trading, told the SCMP.

The growing demand for fresh durians in China is also reflected in the success of the China International Import Expo, which has become a key platform for international suppliers.

In 2024, the expo saw purchase agreements worth US$80 billion, a 2 per cent increase from the previous year, with food and agricultural products being a prominent sector.

With more than 800 international companies from around 70 countries participating in this year’s event, Malaysia’s durian industry is well-positioned to further tap into the Chinese market, making the fruit a symbol of strengthened bilateral trade between the two nations.