KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysian mobile data service company U Mobile said today it will use infrastructure technology from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE to roll out Malaysia’s second 5G network.

Malaysia announced in May 2023 that it would move to a dual network model as part of a government effort to dismantle monopolies.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Datuk. Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the move would allow for more effective participation by Huawei, providing a balance of both Western and Eastern technology, despite security concerns from some Western countries.

U Mobile secured a government contract last month to roll out Malaysia’s second 5G network.

U Mobile chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said Huawei and ZTE were chosen as they had “a proven global deployment track record”.

Tan said Huawei will be responsible for the 5G network in Peninsular Malaysia, while ZTE will oversee East Malaysia, without specifying a value for the deal. — Reuters