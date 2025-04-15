KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia continued its positive momentum to close higher today on improved investor sentiment in tandem with the upbeat regional market performance.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.57 points to 1,486.43 compared to Monday’s close of 1,480.86.

The benchmark index opened 3.15 points higher at 1,484.01 and moved between 1,480.02 to 1,489.90.

In the broader market, gainers beat decliners 478 to 431, while 459 counters were unchanged, 1,029 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover expanded to 3.36 billion units valued at RM1.91 billion from 2.99 billion units valued at RM2.06 billion on Monday.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said renewed optimism was largely fuelled by recent developments in US trade policy.

“President Donald Trump’s announcement of selective exemptions from the proposed tariffs provides temporary relief, easing concerns over aggressive trade disruptions.

“Today’s market gains were broad-based, with notable strength in financials, utilities, and consumer discretionary stocks,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Sedek added that the FBM KLCI’s performance mirrored the positive momentum seen in regional indices, such as Singapore’s Straits Times Index and Indonesia’s Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index, as markets began to price in the potential for further tariff exemptions by the US.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said that the local benchmark index is showing signs of recovery, with bearish momentum easing and sentiment gradually improving.

“If the index breaks above the immediate resistance level of 1,491, a bullish breakout could follow. For now, the FBM KLCI is expected to trade within the 1,450-1,500 range for the rest of the week, with immediate support at 1,450,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 5.0 sen to RM9.94, Tenaga Nasional increased 6.0 sen to RM13.44, and IHH Healthcare climbed 3.0 sen to RM6.81.

CIMB Group slipped 3.0 sen to RM6.70, and Public Bank was flat at RM4.31.

Among the actives, Pertama Digital climbed 4.5 sen to 13 sen, ACE Market debutant MSB Global declined 3.0 sen to 17 sen, Kucingko slid 2.5 sen to 14.5 sen, and Reach Energy eased 1.0 sen to half-a-sen, while Velocity Capital was flat at 8.0 sen.On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 39.45 points to 11,039.21, the FBMT 100 Index gained 38.52 points to 10,823.64, the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 34.16 points to 10,853.70, the FBM 70 Index climbed 47.13 points to 15,550.28, and the FBM ACE Index added 13.02 points to 4,537.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 72.21 points to 17,827.37, and the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.79 points to 145.28.

Meanwhile, the Energy Index eased 1.18 points to 654.88 and the Plantation Index dipped 4.44 points to 7,205.89.

The Main Market volume declined to 1.32 billion units worth RM1.60 billion from 1.44 billion units worth RM1.81 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover advanced to 1.62 billion units valued at RM189.06 million from 1.23 billion units valued at RM141.70 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume jumped to 418.22 million units worth RM120.69 million from 312.55 million units worth RM107.20 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 212.59 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (209.67 million), construction (132.87 million), technology (169.70 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (61.14 million), property (147.51 million), plantation (25.95 million), REITs (11.21 million), closed/fund (100), energy (168.73 million), healthcare (59.19 million), telecommunications and media (28.76 million), transportation and logistics (53.96 million), utilities (40.40 million), and business trusts (7,900). — Bernama