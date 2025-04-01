WASHINGTON, April 1 — White House aides are proposing tariffs of around 20 per cent on most US imports, the Washington Post reported today, as markets and consumers await details of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan.

Trump, who has promised to unveil his sweeping plan tomorrow, on Sunday said the reciprocal tariffs will target all nations.

The White House said yesterday any country that had treated Americans unfairly should expect to receive a tariff.

White House advisers say no final decision has been made and that several options are on the table, according to the Post. Trump’s administration is also weighing using the trillions of dollars it expects in new import revenue for a tax dividend or refund, the report said, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported proposal.

Global investors are anxiously awaiting details of Trump’s tariffs. The Republican president has already imposed tariffs on aluminum, steel and autos, along with increased tariffs on all goods from China. — Reuters