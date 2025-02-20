WASHINGTON, Feb 20 — President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested a trade deal was “possible” with China — a key target in the US leader’s tariffs policy.

In 2020, the United States had already agreed to “a great trade deal with China” and a new deal was “possible,” Trump told reporters.

One month into his second term in office, Trump has threatened sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, targeting China as well as neighbours Canada and Mexico, and the European Union.

At the beginning of February, he slapped additional customs duties of 10 per cent on all products imported from China.

He is also threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imported cars, and similar or higher duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as he turns up the heat on some of the biggest US trading partners.

Trump also initially announced tariffs of 25 per cent on all Canadian and Mexican imports, before U-turning just hours before they were due to come into effect, granting a one-month reprieve in principle until March 1.

And he signed executive orders last week imposing new 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, due to come into effect on March 12. — AFP