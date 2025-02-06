KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Bursa Securities Bhd has dismissed Scomi Energy Services Bhd’s request for an extension to submit its regularisation plan.

According to a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Scomi Energy, which fell into PN17 status in January 2020, will be removed from the Official List of Bursa Securities on Feb 12, 2025.

The securities of the company, which are currently deposited with Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd may remain deposited with Bursa Depository notwithstanding the delisting.

It is not mandatory for the securities of a company that has been delisted to be withdrawn from the Bursa Depository, said the filing.

Alternatively, shareholders who intend to hold their securities in the form of physical certificates can withdraw these securities from their central depository system (CDS) accounts maintained with Bursa Depository at any time after the delisting.

This can be effected by the shareholders submitting an application form for withdrawal under the procedures prescribed by Bursa Depository. — Bernama