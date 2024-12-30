SEOUL, Dec 30 — A surge in cancellations of travel deals and airline tickets was reported Monday as concerns over aviation safety mounted following a deadly airliner crash that claimed 179 lives, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing industry sources.

Jeju Air Co. revealed that 68,000 flight reservations had been cancelled as of 1pm.

Of the cancelled tickets, over 33,000 were for domestic flights, while 34,000 were for international routes.

The airline noted that most cancellations occurred after 9am on Sunday, when its flight 7C2216, carrying 181 people, crashed at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan.

Local travel agencies also reported a spike in cancellations of tour packages in the aftermath of the tragedy. Many of them have suspended their TV and online advertisements and promotional campaigns.

“We had about 40 inquiries regarding travel cancellations on Sunday alone,” said a travel agent who requested anonymity.

“We saw about double the usual amount of cancellations and a 50 per cent decrease in bookings.”

Industry sources said the travel industry is closely monitoring the situation, anticipating continued impact as public anxiety over aviation safety continues to grow. — Bernama-Yonhap