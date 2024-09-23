A French brand redefining design, health and eco-friendliness

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Originating from France, Santeco stands apart from other brands because of its distinctive approach to both product design and environmental sustainability. The brand name itself is a combination of two words: ‘Sante’, meaning “health” in French, and ‘Eco’, representing the company’s “eco-friendly” philosophy. This fusion of concepts underlines Santeco’s mission to provide consumers with healthy and environmentally conscious products.

On September 21, 2024, Santeco will inaugurate its first Malaysian kiosk at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, following its successful expansions in the USA and Japan. Renowned for its premium stainless-steel vacuum and Tritan bottles, Santeco introduces eco-conscious products to Malaysia.

Key Santeco executives, including CEO Wu, Vice President, Leo, Assistant General Manager Lexi, and Senior Product Manager, Nick, will attend the event, underscoring the brand’s dedication to the South-east Asia market.

The kiosk launch at Pavilion Bukit Jalil highlights the rising demand for sustainable, high-quality products in Malaysia. As environmental awareness and the need for safe materials grow, Santeco’s eco-friendly offerings are perfectly timed.

Santeco KTWO Vacuum Insulated series. — Picture courtesy of Santeco

Designed in France, loved globally

What sets Santeco apart is its stylish and functional designs, conceptualised by renowned French designers. Each bottle and tumbler exude a sense of elegance and uniqueness that has become synonymous with French design concept. The sleek aesthetic of Santeco products ensures that they not only serve a practical purpose but also complement the lifestyle of modern consumers who value both style and sustainability.

A commitment to safety, durability, and sustainability

Santeco’s product lineup features high-quality stainless steel insulated vacuum bottles and Tritan bottles, designed to maintain beverage temperatures while ensuring safety and durability. The Tritan bottle, crafted from Eastern Tritan high performing copolyester sourced from the USA, is renowned for its FDA-approved food-grade safety and exceptional durability, being twice as resilient as conventional plastics. It is BPA-free, eliminating harmful chemical leaching.

In addition, Santeco’s own manufacturing plant ensures stringent control over production, from sourcing the best and safest materials to implement material safety control, green technologies, aligning with its commitment to both product excellence and environmental responsibility.

Santeco Vacuum Insulated Yoga Series. — Picture courtesy of Santeco

Diverse range of products for every lifestyle

Santeco’s product range is as versatile as it is innovative. With various sizes available, their bottles and tumblers cater to a wide demographic, from young children to busy professionals. The products are designed with the user in mind, offering features that make everyday hydration more convenient, such as leak-proof caps, easy-carry handles, and wide openings for easy cleaning.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, going to the office, or simply enjoying a day outdoors, Santeco has the perfect hydration solution for you.

Visitors to Santeco’s Pavilion Bukit Jalil kiosk can explore a range of products and experience the brand’s quality. The sleek, modern design reflects Santeco’s minimalist style. The launch event featured interactive demos showcasing the durability and eco-friendliness of Santeco bottles, emphasising their long-lasting value.

A safe and sustainable future with Santeco

As more consumers seek out products that align with their values, Santeco is proud to be a brand that offers not only style and functionality but also peace of mind. With its range of eco-friendly and safe products, Santeco is leading the charge in promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing environmental impact.

The brand’s presence in Malaysia signals a growing awareness of the importance of sustainability, and Santeco is poised to become a key player in the market. With its combination of innovative design, high-quality materials, and commitment to safety, Santeco is more than just a bottle – it’s a choice for a healthier, safer future.

So, visit the Santeco kiosk at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on September 21 and experience the excitement for yourself. Discover why Santeco is not only a fashion leading brand in the USA, Japan, and now Malaysia, but also the excellent choice for those who value safety, sustainability, and style.

Find out more about Santeco at https://indigo-resources.com.my/.