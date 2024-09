KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The ringgit breached the RM4.30 level today, hitting a 20-month high against the US dollar, as traders expect the United States Federal Reserve to cut interest rates between 25 and 50 basis points, said an economist.

At 6 pm, the local note appreciated to 4.2975/3050 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.3330/3370. — Bernama