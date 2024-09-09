KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Foreign investors net purchased RM798.3 million worth of equities in Malaysia for the fourth week in a row, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF).

In its fund flow report for the week ended Sept 6, 2024, MIDF said foreign investors net purchases every day last week, with the largest inflow occurring on Wednesday, totalling RM286 million.

The top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign inflows were financial services at RM743.2 million, utilities (RM405.1 million) and healthcare (RM113.6 million).

"They net sold in consumer products and services (-RM193.8 million), industrial products and services (-RM116 million) and technology (-RM68.4 million)," it said.

Meanwhile, local institutions net sold RM960.5 million last week, whereas local retailers were net buyers with a total of RM162.2 million.

"The average daily trading volume showed declines among local retailers (-14.6 per cent), local institutions (-18.3 per cent), and foreign investors (-35.8 per cent)," it said. — Bernama