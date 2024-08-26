KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia has recorded a 14.3 per cent increase year-on-year (y-o-y) in air passenger traffic, with 8.8 million passengers in July 2024 versus 7.7 million in the same month a year ago, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Month-on-month (m-o-m), it was 7.7 per cent higher than June 2024’s 8.1 million passengers.

In a statement, Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said July 2024’s traffic figures highlighted the resilience and dynamism of Malaysia’s aviation sector.

“International traffic continues to lead the recovery while the significant growth observed in both Asean and non-Asean routes underscores the resurgence of global travel, driven by restored connectivity and rising consumer confidence.

“We are particularly encouraged by the strong performance in non-Asean markets, which indicates a growing interest in Malaysia as a destination and transit hub,” he said.

He noted that as the aviation industry approaches pre-pandemic levels, Mavcom is optimistic that Malaysia will be on track to meet the expected passenger traffic for the year.

Meanwhile, Mavcom said the growth in air passenger numbers was attributed to the rise in international travel, the continued restoration of international routes, the implementation of 30-day visa exemptions for tourists from China and India, and the launch of new international destinations in July 2024.

“This includes Sihanouk in Cambodia and Qingdao and Yantai in China. Overall, this brought July 2024’s traffic to 91.7 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in July 2019, when traffic was at 9.6 million, with international traffic leading the recovery,” it said.

The commission also reckoned that domestic air passenger traffic in July 2024 recorded 4.3 million passengers or 48.4 per cent of the total.

“This represents 88.0 per cent of July 2019’s traffic of 4.8 million. Domestic traffic saw a 4.3 per cent m-o-m increase from June 2024 and a 3.5 per cent y-o-y increase versus July 2023,” it said.

Mavcom also said international air passenger traffic contributed 51.6 per cent of the total, with 4.5 million passengers in July 2024, an 11.1 per cent m-o-m increase.

On traffic distribution, Asean and non-Asean routes contributed equally to the growth in international traffic.

“Asean traffic reached 2.3 million passengers, up 4.5 per cent m-o-m and 16.3 per cent y-o-y, while non-Asean traffic saw stronger gains, with 2.3 million passengers, reflecting an 18.5 per cent m-o-m increase and a 39.0 per cent y-o-y increase,” it noted.

For the first seven months of 2024, cumulative air passenger traffic reached 55.4 million passengers, in line with Mavcom’s 93.9 to 107.1 million forecast for the entire year.

International traffic continues to be a key driver, constituting 51.4 per cent of the total year-to-date traffic, while domestic traffic accounted for 48.6 per cent, it added. — Bernama