KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s ( BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM26.94 billion from RM28.20 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds narrowed to RM19.44 billion from RM20.71 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted a reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM26.9 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.4 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for four-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of June 4. — Bernama

