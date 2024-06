KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 —Bursa Malaysia closed lower, but the key index remained above the 1,600 psychological level. The decline was primarily due to profit-taking activities, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was lower by 6.87 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 1,608.53 from yesterday’s close of 1,615.40 .

The benchmark index, which opened 0.59 of-a-point lower at 1,614.81, fluctuated between 1,608.53 and 1,622.65 throughout the trading session. — Bernama

