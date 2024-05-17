KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Maxis Bhd today announced that its chairman, Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, will step down from the role effective June 30, 2024.

Subsequently, its independent director, Datuk Hamidah Naziadin, is appointed as interim chairman effective from July 1, 2024.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia, Maxis said Mokhzani, 63, served as its director since its listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2009 and as chairman of the board since April 22, 2021.

The telecommunication company said its board is currently assessing potential candidates and expects to complete the process and make an announcement on the new chairman at the appropriate time.

Hamidah, 60, who was appointed as a director of Maxis in 2014, is an experienced and well-respected human resource leader in corporate Malaysia.

“She currently serves as chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee and a member of the audit and risk committee,” said the company.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani expressed his appreciation for having served on the board of Maxis and as the chairman over the past years.

“During my tenure, we have had to adapt to rapid technological advancements and economic transformation.

“Despite the many challenges, we have continued to diligently serve the evolving needs of our customers and all stakeholders in an increasingly connected world,” he said. — Bernama