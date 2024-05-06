KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024 exhibitions are expected to generate an immediate overall economic impact of around RM700 million.

DSA Exhibition & Conferences Sdn Bhd chairman, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin said 1,324 companies from 60 countries are participating in this year’s DSA and Natsec Asia 2024, held from May 6-9, taking up 48,000 square metres of exhibition space.

This represents a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous edition, underscoring the escalating global interest and relevance of the DSA series.

“With 34 international pavilions and 588 foreign VIP delegations, DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 promise an unmatched global networking and business opportunity,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 Exhibition here, today.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech, Anwar urged participants to share their knowledge, to innovate, to exchange new technologies and ideas, and to forge partnerships.

“We convene not just as representatives of our nations, but as partners in a collective endeavour to address the pressing defence and security-related challenges of our time.

“Your presence here from far and wide is a testament to the joint efforts and the shared responsibilities for securing a safer and more resilient future,” he said.

Anwar said the exhibition provides unique avenues for meaningful dialogues, knowledge exchange, and the forging of partnerships that transcend borders, enhancing collective efforts to address modern defence and security landscapes.

“This should spur our collective resolve to confront and overcome the complexities of modern defence and security landscapes,” he added.

Asmat said the event provides participants and delegates with opportunities to exchange ideas as well as fostering partnerships through conferences, meetings and business engagements.

They will also have the chance to witness and discuss the latest defence and homeland security innovations, technologies, and solutions.

“We have also introduced new elements including the DSA & Natsec Asia Lab for startups and small enterprises to showcase innovations, and the Future Forces Segment emphasising modern warfare solutions.

“Meanwhile, the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), Drone, and Robotics Pavilion, in collaboration with Naico Malaysia, highlights capabilities in drone tech, artificial intelligence, and robotics,” he said.

By weaving all these elements together, he said DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 are poised to be the most comprehensive and impactful edition yet, serving as pivotal platforms for forging international defence and security partnerships, facilitating significant industry transactions, and promoting global dialogue and technological advancements.

Additionally, Asmat said the presence of leaders in defence and homeland security is also expected to boost the development of domestic defence industries via collaborations and new investments.

“As we navigate global security complexities, I extend gratitude to all individuals and organisations whose unwavering support has enabled us to gather the brightest minds and innovative technologies under one roof,” he said.

Key international defence and security industry players participating in this year’s events include Airbus Group, BAE Systems, Beretta Defence Technologies BDT, EDGE, Leonardo, MBDA, Sarsilmaz Silah Sanayi, SSM (Turkish Industry Association), Tawazun, Tusas (Turkish Aerospace Industries), and Yugoimport. — Bernama