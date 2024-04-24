HONG KONG, April 24 — Asian equities extended the week’s gains today following a strong rally on Wall Street and another record in London, as traders cheered more upbeat earnings reports and data indicating a slowdown in US economic activity.

Analysts also said a recent pullback in markets provided an opportunity to step back in, while easing Middle East tensions were also providing much-needed support.

All three main indexes in New York enjoyed a bump yesterday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each piling on more than one per cent.

General Electric, Spotify, and diaper and paper product brand Kimberly-Clark were among the companies posting strong gains after releasing quarterly reports.

Microsoft and Alphabet are among the other top firms set to announce their results this week.

Electric car giant Tesla announced late yesterday a big profits miss but said it would speed up the launch of cheaper vehicles, which saw its share price soar in after-hours trade.

Hopes for a strong batch of earnings — particularly from the crucial tech titans — has been a key driver of the rally in stocks, helping to offset disappointment that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates as much as hoped this year, if at all.

Investors are also gearing up for the release of some major US data this week, with the standout being the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index—the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

That reading follows three straight months of forecast-topping consumer price figures that have forced investors to whittle down their outlook for how many cuts the central bank will make — from six at the start of the year to two at most now.

A persistently strong jobs market has also raised questions about how low borrowing costs will be by 2025.

However, figures yesterday from S&P Global showing that economic activity slowed in April provided a sliver of optimism for Fed cuts.

Chris Williamson, at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The more challenging business environment prompted companies to cut payroll numbers at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis if the early pandemic lockdown months are excluded.”

Asia continued the week’s rally, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei up more than two per cent, while Wellington and Manila gained more than one per cent higher.

Shanghai, Mumbai, Bangkok, Singapore and Jakarta were also well in the green. Sydney was flat, giving up early gains on strong Australian inflation data that fanned expectations interest rates would be kept elevated and pushed the local dollar up one per cent against the greenback.

London rose again, having chalked up two straight record closes. Paris and Frankfurt also advanced.

Observers said traders were moving back into the markets as they looked to take advantage of the recent pullback to pick up bargains.

Oil prices rose again after jumping more than one per cent Tuesday on a report pointing to another build in US inventories that raised questions about demand in the world’s top economy.

That comes as Opec and other key producers stick to their output cuts, while investors were also eyeing Washington moves to punish Iran for its attack on Israel earlier this month. — AFP