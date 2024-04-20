NIBONG TEBAL, April 20 — IJM Land Bhd is introducing a new development called IJM Bayouri, a 28.3-hectare township in Jawi, here, which has a gross development value (GDV) of about RM630 million.

IJM Land chief executive officer Datuk Wong Tuck Wai said the project is a modern freehold mixed development that will be developed over the next five years.

“With our strong presence in Penang, we are excited to embark on this next phase of growth, and our expansion into Jawi marks a strategic move to enhance our presence in Penang and deepen our reputation as a developer of choice.

Advertisement

“The development is significant for IJM Land as it aims to enhance liveability and the town’s distinct character and charm through the delivery of a range of new homes, lifestyle amenities, more green areas as well as commercial and community facilities while injecting vibrancy into Jawi town,” he said in his speech at the launch of its latest property gallery IJM Bayouri today.

The ceremony was graced by the Penang state executive councillor for local government and town and country planning H’ng Mooi Lye.

Wong said IJM Bayouri defines modern and quality living in the region, offering fresh premises, new ideas and the very best integration of family lifestyle, security, and health, as well as natural green and recreational components.

Advertisement

He said it will comprise terrace homes, semi-detached residences, garden homes, commercial shops and a 2.8-hectare space dedicated to lush green spaces.

“For Ayra Terraces, it is a double-storey terrace priced from RM765,000, while Emeri Place is a single-storey shop lot priced from RM1.4 million and two-storey from RM6.5 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wong said the gallery, measuring a total of 5,700 square feet, is a modern and interactive gallery that showcases an overview of IJM Bayouri’s sustainable development, its masterplan, its vision of being a part of the community’s growth and product offering to the public.

“The gallery is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays,” he added. — Bernama