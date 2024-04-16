KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM24.78 billion from RM26.64 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM15.00 billion from RM15.63 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders and a reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM24.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM15.00 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of April 15. — Bernama

