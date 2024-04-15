KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended trading at an intraday low due to weak investor sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.51 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 1,542.53 from Friday’s close of 1,551.04.

The benchmark index opened 5.59 points lower at 1,545.45 and reached its intraday high of 1,548.34 during the mid-morning session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners leading gainers 993 to 230, while 374 counters were unchanged, 755 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.28 billion units worth RM3.25 billion from 3.88 billion units worth RM3.0 billion last Friday. — Bernama