KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Police smashed the ‘Geng Bob’ drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of five men in a housing estate in Hulu Bernam, Hulu Selangor, on Sunday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the suspects, aged between 21 and 59, were arrested in a raid at 10.50pm.

They had family ties and had been actively involved in drug distribution for the past six to eight months, he said.

Police also seized three compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be ganja, weighing approximately 2.5 kilogrammes and valued at RM7,762.40, in a house, as well as three Yamaha 125z motorcycles worth RM21,000.

He said the suspects included a barber, a lorry driver and a lorry attendant. Checks revealed that three of them have eight criminal records related to drug cases.

“The five suspects have been remanded for seven days until May 5 under Section 117 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of whipping on conviction. — Bernama

