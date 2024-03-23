ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 23 — State Unity, Heritage, and Culture Committee chairman, K. Raven Kumar, called on handicraft entrepreneurs in Johor to tap into their creativity to market their products through online platforms.

“Most people even buy everyday household items online. Therefore, online platforms provide greater access to the market,” he told Bernama after a walkabout at the National Craft Festival 2024, at Sunway Big Box Retail Park, here today.

The festival, which began yesterday and is slated to continue until April 1, was also attended by the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, Johor Branch director, Noor Azima Mohd Alwi.

Raven Kumar also observed that the handicraft industry in the state is gaining popularity, particularly among the younger generation, which would somewhat help to enhance the industry.

A total of 16 handicraft entrepreneurs from Johor, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan are participating in the festival, which offers various attractive activities, such as handicraft sales, handicraft exhibitions, My Craftshoppe, as well as creative wood carving and batik colouring contests. — Bernama

