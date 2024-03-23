KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has partnered with Tech Hunter Global Sdn Bhd (PayHunter) to introduce BSN’s DuitNow QR Soundbox, a digital payment terminal to facilitate cashless transactions for Ramadan bazaar stall vendors.

The BSN DuitNow QR Soundbox is available across 24 selected Ramadan bazaar spots in Kuala Lumpur to benefit vendors and customers alike.

This initiative is aligned with the government’s Geran Digital PMKS Madani (GDPM), aimed at enhancing digital solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said BSN and PayHunter in a joint-statement.

“BSN and PayHunter have also teamed up to offer new and existing Ramadan bazaar vendors the opportunity to become BSNeBiz merchants, and as a bonus, vendors will receive a complimentary BSN DuitNow QR Soundbox,” it added.

BSN chief executive Jay Khairil Jeremy said the partnership underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to enhancing productivity and promoting business expansion among MSMEs through digital transformation.

“The introduction of the Soundbox terminal enables vendors at Ramadan bazaars to thrive in a more resilient and digitally-driven business environment.

“As a mandated financial institution, BSN is dedicated to empowering MSMEs through the PMKS Madani digital grant, ensuring their success and contributing to inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Building on the original, the upgraded version of the Dynamic QR Soundbox by BSN and PayHunter is expected to be rolled out in the next quarter, offering a new feature where merchants can input product prices directly into the device that generates a QR code each time, according to the statement.

They said this advancement streamlines the payment process, allowing customers to easily scan the QR code or use a card for hassle-free payments.

Meanwhile, Tech Hunter chief executive officer Jenson Wong said the company has taken the initiative to offer vendors a more secure and faster way to receive payments following the increasing interest of Malaysians in cashless transactions.

“Thanks to our BSN sponsors, the introduction of the Dynamic QR Soundbox with Card Acceptance and BSN’s DuitNow QR Soundbox is now made possible and is expected to provide peace of mind to vendors while selling their products,” he said. — Bernama