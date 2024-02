NEW YORK, Feb 28 — Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower today ahead of an inflation reading later in the week that would influence bets on when the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.33 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 38,938.08.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 5,067.20, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.16 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 15,969.14 at the opening bell. — Reuters

