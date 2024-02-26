KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 has targeted RM4.8 billion in business leads, 480 exhibitors and 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries, says Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi said IGEM 2024, which will mark its 15th anniversary this year, is based on five sub-themes, namely empowering cities, electrifying mobility, decarbonising energy, accelerating circularity and protecting biodiversity.

“As new attractions to mark the 15th anniversary, we have planned a dedicated industry zone for hydrogen and other carbon technologies and a central zone showcasing integrated partner innovation from leading global companies,” he said in his speech at IGEM 2024’s soft launch here today.

Themed “Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency”, IGEM 2024 will be held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from October 9-11, 2024.

The annual event will be organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation.

Nik Nazmi said IGEM 2024 will have a Central Energy Transition Asia (CETA) zone for the first time, which will showcase global innovation pavilions, and another first will be the multi-venue connected autonomous shared electric mobility future exhibition.

“Over and above these, we will also be hosting the circular economy showcase for the first time, which will bring together key leaders in innovative practices, technologies, and businesses,” he said.

According to the minister, the government is pushing the boundaries of its influence to develop IGEM’s footprint in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa through industry-curated leadership roundtables, summits and congresses.

“This showcase will hugely accelerate the business avenues for all IGEM participants,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been invited to officiate IGEM 2024.

Given the many exciting avenues and opportunities for businesses to leverage, he urged companies and financial institutions to consider becoming sponsors for IGEM 2024 to help uphold as well as accelerate Malaysia’s regional leadership in green technology and climate change.

On the IGEM 2023, the minister said the event saw a record RM11.17 billion in business leads resulting from over eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs), memoranda of intent (MoIs) and other international and inter-industry agreements.

“For the past 14 years, IGEM became a key driver in growing the green economy in terms of generating RM53.1 billion in business leads, attracting over 600,000 visitors from 122 countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said Malaysia achieved close to RM50 billion in business collaboration in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last year.

He added the country’s pavilion secured 17 MoUs and partnerships at the event. — Bernama