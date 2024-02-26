KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today confirmed that the government is committed to transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles (EV) this year.

He said that the transition would begin on a small scale due to financial implications.

“Last year the government made an announcement on the transition. I think the start of the government’s fleet to be EVs is very soon,” he said after the soft launch of the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

