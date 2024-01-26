Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Worq, Malaysia’s leading co-working and flexible space provider, has expanded its co-working space at Menara 1 Sentrum, which is adjacent to Kuala Lumpur Sentral station, reaching 100 per cent occupancy at this outlet.

The company today launched a new co-working space at Level 28 of the building, measuring 0.067 hectares (ha), adding to its existing operations at Levels 20 and 21, spanning 0.158 ha each.

Chief executive officer and co-founder Stephanie Ping said the rapid occupancy, reaching 70 per cent upon its opening last year, prompted the company to expand and provide more space.

“The moment we opened, it was 70 per cent filled up, and then we have been (almost) 90 per cent filled the whole year (last year), so we thought our customers liked it here and needed more space.

“We also always had this strategy of linking up all our other spaces (near train stops or convenient public transportation areas), which people commonly use,” she told reporters after the opening ceremony of Worq’s new co-working space at Level 28 here.

Following the space expansion, Ping said the KL Sentral outlet would be its flagship outlet and the biggest branch compared with its other seven branches.

She said the outlet expansion is part of its strategic partnership with Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB), marking a significant achievement of securing 100 per cent occupancy for the entire building.

Meanwhile, PHB group managing director and chief executive officer Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit said that PHB aims to incorporate more co-working spaces in its properties across Malaysia, following the success stories of its buildings, such as Menara 1 Sentrum, in collaboration with Worq.

He also highlighted the success of co-working spaces in attracting tenants, seeing it as a critical metric for overall building success, in tandem with its role in meeting the growing demand for green buildings and acknowledging the tenants’ commitment to the environmental, social and governance goals.

In a separate statement for the launch, Word said it would continue to develop its cloud office infrastructure to provide seamless flexibility for companies to scale their operations without costly financial commitments.

“This would enable local and foreign companies to easily set up and hire Malaysian talents across multiple locations, bringing job opportunities to local communities,” it said, adding that Worq plans to ambitiously expand its total co-working space to 4.18 ha by 2025 and 9.29 ha by 2028. — Bernama