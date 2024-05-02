LONDON, May 2 — Cocoa prices have fallen sharply since striking recent historic peaks as investors fear the market has become overpriced and could become illiquid, analysts warn.

The commodity, mostly used to make chocolate, had soared on April 19 as high as US$11,722 per tonne in New York and £9,285 per tonne in London, driven by supply fears following bad weather in top producers Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Cocoa has since tumbled by more than a quarter in value and traded at US$8,408 in New York and £6,783 in London yesterday.

“The extreme price swings and volatility seen in recent months have seen traders and investors increasingly abandon the market, simply because it’s too difficult to trade and too expensive to hold positions,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told AFP.

“This has left the market with a liquidity problem.”

He added: “Poor liquidity has created an erratic price action which has meant that a lot of traders have either closed or reduced their exposure.”

The recent spike in cocoa prices had sparked worries over the knock-on impact on the retail price of chocolate, at a time when the world’s major economies are already grappling with elevated inflation. — AFP

