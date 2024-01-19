PUCHONG, Jan 19 — BMW Group Malaysia sold 15,012 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in 2023, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to 2022 — solidifying its position as Malaysia’s number one premium automaker for the fourth consecutive year.

BMW Group vice-president and head of MINI Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle-East and Africa region, Pierre Jalady said the BMW brand delivered 11,699 premium luxury vehicles in 2023.

He said MINI, the compact premium automotive brand, recorded a sales growth of 41.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) with 1,750 vehicles delivered.

At the same time, BMW Motorrad’s sales rose by 13.4 per cent y-o-y, with 1,563 motorcycles delivered in 2023.

BMW Group Malaysia had also successfully cemented its leading position as the number one premium electric vehicle (EV) provider with over 3,600 BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad EVs delivered ― an impressive 24.5 per cent from of all of its deliveries in 2023, marking an exponential 136 per cent y-o-y growth.

The move effectively brings the total of premium electrified BMW vehicles on Malaysian roads to nearly 30,000 vehicles ― bolstering the future of electrified mobility in the country.

“We have seen the remarkable growth of our electrifying BMW i fleet, especially through the introduction of the BMW iX1, the BMW iX, BMW i7, the MINI Electric and the first-ever electrified addition in the urban mobility space, the BMW CE04,” said Jalady.

During the group’s 2024 business briefing here today, he said the group remained optimistic on its performance this year.

“For this year, BMW Malaysia aims to make BMW presence even more relevant, and for that, we have a very strong partner on which we can rely on.

“We also want to continue developing electric mobility and we already have a lot of very exciting projects to come,” he said.

BMW Group’s performance in Malaysia reflects that of the brand’s global success with over 2.5 million vehicles delivered across the BMW Group portfolio worldwide ― a new all-time high sales record.

The electrified vehicles from the BMW Group portfolio also grew exponentially in 2023, attributing to 15 per cent of overall BMW Group deliveries.

Following the resounding success of the BMW X5 in the Malaysian market in 2023, BMW Malaysia had also previewed the latest facelifted Plug-in Hybrid variant of its most successful premium Sports Activity Vehicle today, the locally assembled BMW X5 xDrive50e.

The new BMW X5 xDrive50e sees significant updates in terms of performance and efficiency, packing more power with a greater electric range in a feat of modern athletic elegance. ― Bernama