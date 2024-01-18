KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Artroniq Bhd said it is diligently investigating the factors contributing to the recent stock price volatility and will keep stakeholders duly informed.

The company said In a statement today that its business operations remain unaffected while its core business areas including semiconductor technology, electric vehicle assembly, and blockchain innovation continue to operate as usual.

““We are aware of our stakeholders’ concerns regarding our share price. Rest assured, our strategic initiatives in key sectors like semiconductors and electric vehicles including our collaboration with United E-Motor are advancing.

“Our commitment to innovation and sustainability in Malaysia’s technology landscape remains firm,” Artroniq’s management said.

The company said most recently, there have been positive developments at Artroniq’s subsidiary, Artroniq iTech Sdn Bhd, which involves significant engagements in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

It added that the assembly and finishing of cutting-edge products in the EV sector align with the company’s strategic commitment to spearhead advancements in sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Additionally, the company said it is actively participating in notable partnerships within the blockchain technology domain, contributing to innovative solutions in digital transactions and cybersecurity.

At 5pm today, Artroniq share price slid 26.5 sen or 53.54 per cent to 23 sen on Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama