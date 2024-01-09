KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd shares were up following approval from Bank Negara Malaysia and the Finance Ministry to commence its digital banking operations in Malaysia.

As of 3.40pm, Aeon Credit’s shares were up by 10.0 sen to RM5.87 with 948,700 shares traded.

Yesterday, Boost Bank Bhd and Aeon Bank (M) Bhd received official approval to commence operations as digital banks, with effect from January 15, 2024.

Boost Bank is owned by the Boost-RHB Digital Bank Consortium, in which Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, which is a fintech arm of Axiata Group Bhd, holds 60 per cent equity and RHB Bank Bhd owns 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, Aeon Bank is a 50 per cent associated company of Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd.

Axiata Group Bhd’s shares slid two sen to RM2.52 with 4.78 million shares traded while RHB Bank Bhd increased by five sen to RM5.56 with 4.89 million shares traded. — Bernama

