MOSCOW, Dec 17 — German flag carrier Lufthansa and its subsidiaries demanded €740,000 (RM3.7 million) in compensation from climate activists for cancellations, delays and changes in flight routes due to their protests at German airports, reported Sputnik quoting a Bild am Sonntag newspaper report yesterday.

The damage from the activists’ actions at the airports of Hamburg and Dusseldorf on July 13 was estimated at €400,000 and €220,000, respectively, the report said, adding that the activists are asked to pay compensation out of court.

Losses from the protest at Berlin airport in November 2022 were estimated at €120,000, the newspaper reported. The report noted that five activists sought the help of lawyers and one filed a lawsuit.

German Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the government was already working to tighten penalties for “blocking airports to disrupt their operations.” — Bernama-Sputnik

