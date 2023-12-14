KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — GXBank, Malaysia’s first digital bank that’s licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia and protected by PIDM, has announced that they’ve reached a new milestone as they have now hit 100,000 customers. This comes just two weeks after they first opened up their services to the public.

On top of that, it seems that the GXBank debit card is set to arrive next month, with their website now showing a January 2024 launch date. The GXBank card will come as a physical Mastercard debit card, and unlike your standard debit card comes with a vertical design while the cardholder details such as name and number are printed on the back instead.

However, what really sets the GXBank debit card apart is that it’s being touted as a the ‘only unlimited cashback card’, offering an uncapped 1 per cent cashback with every single payment made using the GXBank debit card. You’ll also get 1.5x GrabRewards when you use the GXBank debit card at Jaya Grocer, as well as the RM1 fee being waived when used at a MEPS ATM nationwide.

Furthermore, you can already activate and use the virtual GXBank debit card already for online transactions and still enjoy the 1 per cent cashback. There are no markups or fees on foreign transactions, nor will there be any fees for overseas cash withdrawals via the Mastercard network.

GXBank is even offering a RM20 instant cashback when you sign up for a GXBank account and add RM100 or more to your GX account via the app. If you then register your GX account with DuitNow, you’ll get RM8 cashback too, along with a GrabUnlimited subscription cashback of six months when you link your GX account with Grab. — SoyaCincau

