IPOH, Dec 9 — The UDA Carnival 2023, organised by UDA Holdings Berhad successfully recorded property sales of RM30.8 million through the UDA Ria property campaign held so far in Johor Bahru, Penang and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, this year.

UDA Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany said the number had exceeded its total set target of RM20 million in four locations, including Ipoh.

“In Ipoh, I did not set any target in terms of property sales because we had achieved as much as RM30.8 million in the three locations before and it exceeded the target.

“I am confident that it (the amount of property sales) will increase here, especially in a recovering economic enviroment,” he said at a press conference after officiating the UDA Carnival 2023 @ Perak at the Angsana Ipoh Mall car park here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salem in his speech said UDA was also in the proposal stage for the development of 105 two-storey terrace houses on ‘wakaf’ (endowment) land in Perak.

“Hopefully, this effort can have a positive impact on development in Perak in line with the state government’s aspirations towards the Prosperous Perak 2030 Plan, which was drawn up in an effort to improve the well-being of the people and drive balanced socioeconomic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salem said the carnival, which started in September, has chalked up sales of RM7.8 million with the participation of nearly 400 entrepreneurs in the three locations.

He said his team targeted entrepreneur sales amounting to RM2.2 million, involving 120 entrepreneurs comprising those in food, accessory, health, services and other fields.

He said the three-day carnival, which began yesterday, was seen to be able to achieve overall sales of RM10 million.

According to him, UDA is also collaborating with the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP) throughout the carnival by bringing 70 registered entrepreneurs under the agency, including entrepreneurs from the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (Perak SADC), TEKUN Nasional, Lata Kinjang Orang Asli Cooperative as well as other local entrepreneurs.

“I hope the UDA carnival in Perak will help bring UDA and the local community closer especially the community in UDA’s business region.

“It is hoped that this effort will have a positive impact on entrepreneurial activities, thus improving the socioeconomics of the local community as well as being able to educate the community with more clear, accurate and complete knowledge and information about UDA products,” he also said.

In the meantime, Mohd Salem said his team also will cooperate with the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) by creating a business hub for the asnaf group under MAIPk entrepreneurs at the UDA business complex in Angsana Ipoh Mall.

He added that the business hub for the asnaf group was expected to start operating in January next year. — Bernama