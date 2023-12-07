KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), in collaboration with Invest Selangor, recently participated in Asia’s largest international startup exhibition, Meet Taipei 2023 from November 30 to December 2.

Sidec chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping said its participation at the exhibition which serves as a significant platform for global networking, knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration among innovative ventures is a significant milestone for the agency.

“Participating in Meet Taipei 2023 is a significant milestone for Sidec and our talented Selangor Accelerator Programme 2023 (SAP23) winners.

“This platform not only showcases Malaysia’s technological prowess but also opens doors for international collaborations and knowledge exchange, pivotal for our thriving digital economy,” he said in a statement.

These selected startups have taken the stage at Meet Taipei, engaging with a global audience of investors, industry mavens and fellow innovators.

“Their participation underscores Malaysia’s commitment to fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem and positions the SAP23 winners as frontrunners in the international tech arena,” he said.

The SAP23 winners who participated in Meet Taipei 2023 were Reskills Edtech Sdn Bhd, Dreamory Entertainment Group Sdn Bhd, Biib from Neupulse Sdn Bhd, Mysyarikat from Byond Tech Global Bhd and Gotechup from Tech Up Advance Sdn Bhd.

Also, Maeko from Mentari Alam EKO (M) Sdn Bhd, Braintree Technologies Sdn Bhd, Midwest Composites Sdn Bhd, Ultimeat (M) Sdn Bhd and Bio Tree Pharmaceutical (International) Sdn Bhd.

The SAP23 organised by Sidec and supported by Invest Selangor, aims to identify and nurture high-potential startups in Malaysia. — Bernama