KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Three subsidiaries under UEM Group Bhd have signed business agreements with domestic and international companies at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The subsidiaries are UEM Lestra Bhd, PLUS Malaysia Bhd and UEM Edgenta Bhd, said the engineering-based infrastructure and services conglomerate in a statement today.

UEM Group managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said through the group’s partnership with other industry players, they aim to incorporate energy efficiency, environmentally conscious practices, and sustainable solutions into their operations, products, and services.

The signing ceremony took place at the Malaysia Pavilion, Expo City, Dubai.

UEM Lestra Bhd, the green industry arm of UEM Group, signed a joint venture agreement with NUR Power Sdn Bhd to develop a solar plant of up to 500 MWac for Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP).

NUR Power specialises in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity power in Malaysia. It is the country’s first and only independent power utility granted exclusive rights to sell electricity in KHTP.

UEM’s expressway arm, PLUS Malaysia Bhd, signed a memorandum of understanding with Gentari Sdn Bhd to collaborate on various areas, including the exploration and development of electric vehicle (EV) solutions and ecosystems in Malaysia.

“This includes the development of EV fast charging infrastructure along PLUS-operated highways, the creation of electric forecourts with mobility retail and food and beverages offerings, low carbon and mobility hydrogen solutions, and renewable energy with solar energy solutions, specifically in solar or battery storage systems,” it said.

Meanwhile, UEM Edgenta Bhd, the asset and facility management business of UEM Group has taken a significant step toward sustainable real estate and smart city solutions through its planned acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Kaizen Group, UAE’s tech-enabled property management services provider.

With the signing of the definitive agreement, both parties will work together to create an integrated real estate services platform, enabling the delivery of integrated services and the curation of lifestyle experiences driven by technology and sustainability solutions, it said.

UEM Edgenta managing director and chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said this integration reinforces the presence of UEM Edgenta in the Middle East, aligning seamlessly with the “Edgenta of the Future 202” vision.

“It expands our international footprint, which already spans across Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia while elevating our product and technology offerings in high-growth markets,” he said.

UEM Edgenta also exchanged memoranda of business exploration with three partners — DISRUPT-X DMCC, Zain Technologies LLC and Tadoom — to initiate dedicated initiatives in Oman and the broader Middle East region.

“In alliance with Zain Tech and Tadoom, UEM Edgenta is embarking on dedicated initiatives in Oman and the broader Middle East region.

“Disrupt-X plays a pivotal role in this partnership with Zain and Tadoom, focusing on the development of smart cities and sustainability in the built environment by harnessing the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart solutions at both the asset level and on a citywide scale,” said Syahrunizam. — Bernama