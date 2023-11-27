IPOH, Nov 27 — The two-day Perak Jelajah Halal Malaysia (JHM) 2023 programme, which began today, is the correct and strategic platform for halal industry entrepreneurs and operators in the state to further expand their business.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad described the halal industry, which has expanded so rapidly and in line with the government’s commitment to making it one of the key resources to economic growth, as a golden opportunity that must be seized by local companies, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS).

He said that, so far, about 10,000 companies nationwide had obtained the halal certification and, of that total, over 800 are operating in Perak.

“These companies cover all Malaysian Halal Certification schemes comprising the manufacturing of food products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, abattoirs and several other sectors.

Advertisement

“Perak surely does not want to be left behind in taking advantage of optimising the existing resources to strengthen the halal industry by doubling efforts to enhance the food security aspect as outlined under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the JHM 2023-Perak, organised by Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC), an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) in collaboration with the state government and Perak State Economic Planning Unit here today.

Saarani said the state government had further boosted efforts related to the halal industry by launching the Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP) on Aug 21.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, HDC chairman Khairul Azwan Harun, in his speech, said that, unlike previous halal programmes or exhibitions, JHM is a programme aimed at specifically providing awareness, exposure and knowledge to participants about opportunities in the halal ecosystem or market.

He believes that such an approach can increase the involvement of participants in the halal ecosystem and its expansion, besides contributing to the halal economic development in the country.

“I hope that, through this JHM, participants can scrutinise the business aspects of the industry, besides enhancing the technical skills and knowledge of the halal industry.

“The experience, expertise and success that will be shared by the halal entrepreneurs in the discussion sessions today and tomorrow will help the participants plan their moves and empower their strategies to face the challenging global economic situation,” he said. — Bernama