KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd is on track to achieving 81 locations nationwide by the second quarter of 2024 in its network expansion.

Group chief executive officer Kellee Kam said Alliance Bank currently has 79 branches nationwide, and in tandem with its growth ambition and “refreshed brand purpose,” the bank has a new tagline — “The Bank for Life”.

“The tagline underscores the bank’s unwavering dedication to delivering differentiated solutions and customer service built on authenticity, integrity, and personalisation.

“The tagline embodies the bank’s renewed commitment to meeting its customers’ diverse needs by prioritising their best interests and serving as a dependable partner at every step of their financial path throughout their lifetime,” he said in a statement.

The strategic rebranding exercise complements the bank’s “Acceler8” strategy, which was introduced earlier this year to drive the bank towards robust financial and non-financial performance.

“We believe that banking should be beyond just a transactional experience or an account number,” he added.

Kam emphasised that Alliance Bank aims to be a lifelong banking partner for all of its customers, supporting them at every phase of their life and helping to bring their aspirations to life.

“The Bank for Life” encapsulates Alliance Bank’s goals, mission and purpose, supporting the bank’s growth ambition by positioning itself as a market differentiator.

The refreshed branding serves as a compass, guiding the bank’s multistakeholder approach by determining how value is created for customers, businesses, employees, shareholders, and the community.

In tandem with this, Alliance Bank has unveiled a sleek, minimalist and seamless new website design that delivers an enhanced user experience.

The refreshed website streamlines access to various solutions, including credit cards, loans, and financing options, all conveniently available from the main page.

Customers can stay informed about the latest bank initiatives, announcements, and promotions at a single glance. “Our omnichannel approach continues to serve as pivotal focal points, enabling us to proactively engage and foster meaningful connections with the community to better understand their needs,” Kam added. — Bernama