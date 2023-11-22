KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower mid-afternoon due to profit-taking in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services stocks.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.11 points to 1,455.29 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.40.

The index had opened 2.81 points lower at 1,460.59

Market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers 508 to 291, while 446 counters were unchanged, 1,129 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.06 billion units valued at RM1.22 billion.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank was flat at RM9.11, Public Bank and CIMB eased two sen to RM4.25 and RM5.77, respectively, Petronas Chemicals dropped 13 sen to RM7.25, and Tenaga gave up six sen to RM9.96.

Of the actives, Widad put on half-a-sen to 46.5 sen, Top Glove and Leform gained one sen to 83 sen and 27.5 sen, respectively. Capital A rose three sen to 86.5 sen, and Perdana Petroleum lost two sen to 24 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 47.04 points to 10,782.97, the FBMT 100 Index was 45.66 points lower to 10,442.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 57.34 points to 10,980.95.

The FBM ACE Index rose 1.07 points to 5,209.45, and the FBM 70 Index dropped 8.28 points to 14,357.56.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 39.70 points to 16,384.03, the Energy Index shed 4.87 points to 858.88, the Plantation Index was 43.32 points weaker at 6,972.76, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.24 points to 173.79. ― Bernama