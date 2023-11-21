LISBON, Nov 21 — Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary brushed off an Italian investigation into the pricing of the low-cost carrier’s flights as a “joke” today, blaming Italy’s populist leadership.

“It’s just Italian politics,” he told an event in Lisbon. Ryanair faces several regulatory challenges in Italy, where it has expanded to become the largest carrier. It is in a dispute with the Italian government which is trying to hold down the price of domestic flights to its main islands at peak times. — Reuters

Advertisement