KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Former Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been appointed as chairman of UCSI Healthcare Group, effective October 1.

UCSI Group chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir said Dr Noor Hisham will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of UCSI Hospital, a private hospital in Port Dickson, and other subsidiaries under the UCSI Healthcare Group.

“He will also be serving as a visiting consultant surgeon for general, breast and endocrine surgery at UCSI Hospital,” she said in a statement.

She said Dr Noor Hisham has also been appointed as Adjunct Professor of UCSI University and will contribute to the clinical training programme and medical research, effective on the same date.

Dr Siti Hamisah, who is also UCSI vice-chancellor, said Dr Noor Hisham’s extensive experience and expertise in public healthcare policy will bring many benefits to the university and the UCSI Healthcare Group.

“He (Dr Noor Hisham) was our hero on the frontline when the country was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He led by example and his track record in public service is unparalleled. I’m sure he will bring UCSI to greater heights,” she said.

Dr Noor Hisham retired as health director-general last April after 35 years in the public service.

He has also been recognised by China Global TV Network as one of the three world’s top doctors for their strategies in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two others are the former director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr Anthony Stephen Fauci and former New Zealand’s director-general of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield. — Bernama