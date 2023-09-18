KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The government will focus on developing the electric vehicle (EV) sector, a high-impact sub-sector under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said policies related to EVs would be reviewed every several months to support the sector’s growth.

“The EV sector is new. We will have a National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting soon,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today in response to a question from Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) on EV ownership being beyond the means of most Malaysians as well as efforts to promote EV usage.

Earlier when winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review, Liew said EV’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes would begin in early 2024.

He said the development of EV technology-related talent has become the government focus with the NEVSC tasked to ensure the availability of higher education centres in producing EV talent.

“Following that, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has been appointed as a NEVTF (National Electric Vehicle Task Force) member to coordinate research and talent development related to EV technology among local universities,” he said.

Liew also said that the Human Resource Ministry’s Skills Development Department, in partnership with the Industry Lead Body, has developed a National Skills Employment Standard related to EV in the use in TVET education and training. — Bernama