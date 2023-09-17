IPOH, Sept 17 — The Perak state government has successfully boosted the investment value in the Automotive High-Technology Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim to RM40 billion from RM32 billion previously.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the increase was driven by Proton Holdings Bhd’s (Proton) move to relocate its operations from Shah Alam to Tanjung Malim, bringing with it new and existing Proton vendors.

“When Proton and Geely said they will manufacture electric vehicles (EV), inadvertently, the move will increase the number of EV vendors,” he told a press conference after officiating the Karnival Mesra Anak Muda (KAMU) 2023 here, today.

He said the investments are expected to create 160,000 job opportunities over the span of 10 years.

“The job opportunities made available via the AHTV will result in more skilled workers in Perak being employed without having to go to other states (for work)," he said.

Saarani said that apart from the AHTV, the state government is also actively exploring new opportunities in Bagan Serai and Parit Buntar, specifically in terms of industrial development.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the three-day KAMU 2023 aims to garner RM3.2 million in sales from the real estate and food and beverages segments, among others.

He said the carnival, which featured various activities, including e-sports competitions, concerts, exhibitions and a career fair, is expected to attract 300,000 visitors. — Bernama