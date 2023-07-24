KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysian companies achieved potential sales worth US$38.4 million at the Semicon West 2023, held in San Francisco, the United States (US) recently, said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

In a statement today, Matrade’s deputy chief executive officer (Export Acceleration) Sharimahton Mat Saleh said the achievement underscored the strong interest and confidence in Malaysia’s technical capabilities in the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry.

“Semicon West is undoubtedly a not-to-be-missed event for Malaysian semiconductor industry players.

“This year marked Matrade’s 13th participation at Semicon West, reinforcing Matrade’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s presence in the global semiconductor value chain,” she said.

Sharimahton said Malaysia is a major link in the global electronics supply chain, accounting for seven per cent of global semiconductor trade and 13 per cent of global chip assembly, testing, and packaging activities.

Eleven Malaysian companies participated in the event, namely ATC Surface Finishing, Amerix Metal Machining Technology, Betamek (M) Electronics, CG Global, Coraza Systems, ECA Advanced Solutions, Ideal Vision, NSW Automation, QES Mechatronic, TT Vision Technologies, and ViTrox Technologies.

The event showcased a diverse range of cutting-edge products and technologies in automated testing equipment, vision inspection machines, precision dispensing systems, electronic manufacturing services, and outsourced semiconductor testing and assembly services.

Meanwhile, Matrade Los Angeles’ Trade Commissioner Irvin Francis said Malaysia is also set to continue its participation via Semicon West 2024 (San Francisco, California) and SEMICON West 2025 (Phoenix, Arizona).

Last year, the E&E industry was Malaysia’s top exporter at RM593.52 billion (US$134.79 billion) in 2022, marking a 22.5 per cent year-on-year growth and accounting for 38.3 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports.

Semiconductor devices and electronics integrated circuits (ICs) accounted for a staggering 65.2 per cent of Malaysia’s total E&E exports in 2022, valued at RM386.89 billion (US$67.83 billion), with Singapore, the US, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan being Malaysia’s major export markets.

In 2022, Malaysia ranked as the 12th largest exporter of E&E products and the sixth largest semiconductor exporter worldwide. — Bernama