According to Perodua, vehicle registration jumped by 216.5 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2022 due to the lockdown imposed in Q3 2021 to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases. ― Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd’s (Perodua) sales have increased by five per cent to 69,011 units in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022) from 65,719 units in Q2 2022 as the automotive supply chain continues to improve.

The local carmaker said the rise in sales during the quarter shows that most of the major issues within the automotive supply chain have normalised.

“It is now time to further improve on production as we need to reduce the waiting period for our valued customers,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement today.

According to Perodua, vehicle registration jumped by 216.5 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2022 due to the lockdown imposed in Q3 2021 to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) comparison, sales rose by 64.9 per cent to 196,354 units from January to September 2022 compared with 119,093 units sold in the same period last year, it said.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua is focusing on increasing its sales momentum in Q4 2022 as well as boosting production in Q1 2023 to ensure that customers who had booked their Perodua vehicles during the sales tax exemption period will receive their car on or before March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2022, the number of outstanding bookings eligible for the sales tax exemption stood at above 200,000 units.

In terms of production, Perodua achieved its highest monthly production YTD at 29,077 units in September, bringing its total YTD production to 206,837 units. ― Bernama