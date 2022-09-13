At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.80 points to 1,486.16 from yesterday's close of 1,497.96. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at mid-afternoon today with profit-taking seen in selected industrial products and services, as well as financial services counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.80 points to 1,486.16 from yesterday's close of 1,497.96.

The benchmark index opened 0.56 points lower at 1,497.40.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 460 to 281, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,196 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.64 billion units worth RM980.99 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell five sen to RM8.94, Public Bank reduced six sen to RM4.56, Petronas Chemicals shed 18 sen to RM8.71, CIMB slid four sen to RM5.43 and IHH Healthcare trimmed two sen to RM6.19.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Impiana Hotels eased half-a-sen to four sen and two sen, respectively, and Metronic Global was flat at three sen, while MY E.G Services gained 2.5 sen to 88 sen and Aimflex improved two sen to 15 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 62.25 points to 10,593.34, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 63.34 points to 10,336.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 26.28 points to 10,696.67, the FBM 70 lost 3.60 points to 12,840.37 and the FBM ACE was 2.03 points lower at 4,892.16.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 8.93 points to 6,968.49, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.69 points to 183.49 and the Financial Services Index dropped 187.67 points to 16,698.15, while the Energy Index bagged 5.05 points to 721.51.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Cycle and Carriage Bintang Bhd announced that it is delisting from the official list of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, effective 9am, September 19, 2022. ― Bernama