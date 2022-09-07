AmBank is expecting more demand from the green financing segment in its financial year 2023 (FY2023). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — AmBank is expecting more demand from the green financing segment in its financial year 2023 (FY2023), in line with the bank and the Association of Banks’ commitment to supporting the country’s zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said in the first quarter of FY2023, it has already secured about RM400 million in loans for the cause of green financing.

Last year, the bank disbursed about RM3.7 billion in loans under its green financing solutions, which among them is to drive green buildings.

“We are supporting this green financing because this is what is expected from our customers. As an entity that provides loans, we want to make sure that businesses are a part of our initiatives, to reduce Co2 emissions and that there is a measure to it,” he told reporters after signing an agreement with Kerjaya Prospek Property Bhd.

He added that the bank is currently in a certification process to measure the difference between traditional buildings and green buildings where its carbon emission safe.

“The intention is to achieve carbon neutral so that it is more positive for the environment,” he said.

At the ceremony, Ambank inked green financing facilities with Kerjaya Prospek Property amounting to RM100 million to fund the development of the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel at Bloomsvale, an upcoming mixed development in Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur.

“We are proud of Kerjaya Prospek Property’s milestone in making greener decisions for their upcoming project, Bloomsvale.

“This initiative is in line with AmBank group’s efforts to enhance and optimise our financing facilities to positively impact our stakeholders and continuously improve customer’s experience under our broader environment, social, governance agenda,” Sulaiman said.

Bloomsvale comprises a hotel, serviced apartments, office suites and a shopping mall.

The project would be certified with GreenRE platinum rating for their residential area, and gold rating for commercial buildings.

Meanwhile, Kerjaya Prospek Property executive chairperson Datin Toh Siew Chuon said the green loan facility is a testament to including more sustainable developments in its portfolio and to being more responsible in development and construction practices.

“We are optimistic about embracing green initiatives and we will be launching more green developments in the near future,” she said. — Bernama